The fire had pushed north in recent days, moving toward Greenville, a community of less than a thousand that had been ordered to evacuate earlier this week. Firefighters had earlier labored to defend buildings in Greenville, but the blaze has continued to expand.
By Wednesday evening, the Dixie Fire had turned parts of Greenville’s downtown into piles of rubble. Crumbled buildings were ablaze, with embers scorching inside hollowed out frames, videos of the area posted on social media showed. One video showed firefighters hosing down the Plumas Bank in Greenville, which was still standing.
The fire’s sudden swell earlier this week forced mandatory evacuation orders to expand north of Greenville and Lake Almanor, a resort community which was also home to people who were displaced by the deadly 2018 Camp Fire. Homes and buildings in the nearby community of Chester, which had also been ordered to evacuate, were sprayed with fire retardant as the blaze threatened the area.
“The focus is protection of life and property,” officials had said on Wednesday, warning that “high-risk burning conditions” could push the blaze, which has burned parts of Butte and Plumas counties, beyond perimeters that had been set to contain it.
The Dixie Fire started on July 13. While the cause of the fire is under investigation, utility company Pacific Gas & Electric has said its equipment may be responsible for starting the blaze, as well as the smaller Fly Fire, which later merged with the Dixie Fire.
In Nevada and Placer counties, about 100 miles south of the Dixie Fire, the River Fire grew rapidly to 1,400 acres after starting early Wednesday morning. Dry and windy conditions were “a recipe for rapid fire growth,” a fire official said at a news conference Wednesday evening. As of late Wednesday, the blaze had not been contained.
About 2,400 people were ordered to evacuate in Placer County, along with 4,200 people in Nevada County ordered or warned to leave. Included in the mandatory evacuation orders was Colfax, a city of about 2,000.
Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell warned residents that “if you’re ordered to go, get out.”