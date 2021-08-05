Public defenders had represented the real Castleberry in 2006, so they could have reviewed the photo they had on file of Castleberry and seen that — as the Innocence Project noted — the two men “do not look alike at all.” They could have compared the Social Security number given by Spriestersbach with the one on a warrant for Castleberry and realized they didn’t match. Or they could have done a quick search of the Internet and public court records to find out the real Castleberry had been locked up in Alaska since 2016.