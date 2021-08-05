The summer camp was in its fifth week when the incident took place in Chilmark, a town of around 900 people. The community center describes itself on its website as “a social center for the townspeople of Chilmark, summer visitors, and year-round residents alike” for the past 65 years. The camp, a reprieve for both kids and their parents, was one of many nationwide to return after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out much of the industry in 2020.