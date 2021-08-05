Advocates say federal action is needed to neutralize laws that they say would make it harder for minorities, young people and lower-income Americans to participate in elections, and they hope the Senate takes action before it breaks for recess this month.
Both women worked to turn out voters last year to help elect Joe Biden to the presidency and to give Democrats control of the Senate — Abrams through Fair Fight Action, which she founded in 2018 after a close contest for governor of Georgia, and Obama through When We All Vote, which she launched in 2018 to educate and mobilize voters of color and young people. This is their public joint venture.
“Right now, dangerous legislation is being proposed across the country that limits the freedom to vote, cast our ballots and have our votes counted,” Obama says in the video, which runs just under two minutes.
“Many of these proposals would disproportionately impact Black, Brown, young, and working-class voters, and voters with disabilities,” Abrams adds.
The Brennan Center for Justice, which has been tracking bills to restrict voting, reports that as of July, 18 states have enacted 30 laws that will make it harder to vote.
Obama and Abrams urge viewers to check their voter registration status and make sure that others in their communities are signed up. They also urge people to call members of Congress “every day to tell them to protect and strengthen our access to the ballot.” The video will start running Thursday on digital platforms around the country.
Abrams’s Fair Fight Action has for the past two months promoted “Hot Call Summer” and says it has generated more than 50,000 phone calls to Congress from people around the country. This week, Fair Fight Action and CAP Action brought 40 voters from around the country to Washington to lobby members of Congress.
When We All Vote has worked with Fair Fight Action to urge voters to call members of Congress and, along with Declaration for American Democracy and Vote.org, it released a letter signed by more than 90 corporations calling on Congress to take action on voting rights legislation.
But the 50-50 Senate has not advanced the For the People Act, which is meant to standardize some laws and procedures regarding voting access as well as make changes to campaign finance and ethics rules. The Senate also has not moved forward on the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would restore some protections in the 1965 Voting Rights Act that the Supreme Court has weakened over the past several years. Friday is the 56th anniversary of the signing of the act by President Lyndon B. Johnson.
Under Senate rules, the bills would need at least 60 votes to avoid a filibuster, and Senate Democrats, Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have refused to exempt the bills from the rule so they could pass on a simple majority, with Vice President Harris casting the tiebreaking vote.
Obama says in the video that the fight for voting rights is “not going to be easy, but nothing this important ever is.”
It ends with the two women asking, “Are you in?”