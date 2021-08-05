But the 50-50 Senate has not advanced the For the People Act, which is meant to standardize some laws and procedures regarding voting access as well as make changes to campaign finance and ethics rules. The Senate also has not moved forward on the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would restore some protections in the 1965 Voting Rights Act that the Supreme Court has weakened over the past several years. Friday is the 56th anniversary of the signing of the act by President Lyndon B. Johnson.