The fatal crash is one of a few major aviation incidents to hit the Ketchikan area in recent years. In 2015, nine people were killed after a floatplane crashed into a cliff. Like the Thursday crash, the passengers aboard, all of whom died, were tourists on a week-long Holland America Line cruise that departed from Seattle. In May 2019, two floatplanes collided in midair and killed six of the 16 people on board the planes. That crash was also carrying cruise-ship passengers.