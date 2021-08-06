Cities and states – many of which previously focused on incentives for shots ranging from free beer to scholarships and multi-million dollar lotteries – are now boosting requirements or threatening consequences.
In Hawaii, where new daily reported cases rose 103 percent in the past week according to a Washington Post tracker, Gov. David Ige (D) on Thursday announced requirements for all state and county employees to disclose their vaccination status or take weekly tests. Employees who don’t comply could be fired.
Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi also set similar requirements Thursday for government contractors, hotel guests and employees and all health facility workers. Violators could face fines of up to $5,000 or six months in jail, with few exceptions.
“We cannot lower our guard,” Pierluisi said. “There are vaccines for everyone. Vaccinations are the solution.”
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said Thursday he would require state employees to show proof of full vaccination or a weekly negative coronavirus test, while Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced that all state employees who work in congregate settings, such as prisons and hospitals, must get vaccinated, or wear face coverings and get tested. Both orders go into effect Sept. 1.
Meanwhile, CNN said Thursday that it had fired three staffers for working in its offices while unvaccinated, violating a company protocol that only fully inoculated people work out of its buildings. “We have a zero-tolerance policy on this,” Jeff Zucker, the cable network’s president, wrote in a memo obtained by The Washington Post.
The incident highlights the potential challenges facing employers who mandate inoculations amid a surge of the highly transmissible delta variant in the United States. Companies such as Facebook, Google, Tyson Foods and The Washington Post have all mandated that employees be vaccinated before returning to offices this fall.
Here are some significant developments:
The Biden administration is talking about ways to pressure institutions as wide-ranging as universities to cruise ships, with a particular focus on whether restrictions on Medicare dollars or other federal funds could be used to persuade nursing homes and other long-term-care facilities to require employees to be vaccinated, The Post reported.
But in states, there is already controversy developing. As Hawaii reported 655 new coronavirus cases on Thursday — its highest daily total of the pandemic – a joint statement from six Hawaii public unions including firefighters, police and teachers said that although they strongly encourage vaccinations, the governor’s emergency proclamation would impact members’ working conditions.
Internationally, similar plans have caused public outcry among some factions. In France, a law announced by President Emmanuel Macron in July mandating health workers be vaccinated by mid-September has led to protests.
The law was upheld by the country’s highest court on Thursday, and according to the French government has led to an increase in vaccinations.
Other countries have taken tough approaches. Indonesia made vaccines mandatory in February, threatening fines of up to $357 as the country has become a hotspot in Asia during the delta surge. In the United Kingdom, starting in October, all nursing-home staff must get a shot, while in Lebanon and Greece entry to bars, restaurants and beaches has become conditional on proof of vaccination or negative covid-19 tests.
New York City became the first major U.S. city to require, starting on Sept. 13, proof of vaccination for customers and staff at restaurants, gyms and other indoor businesses.
Some U.S companies are offering major incentives to their employees: on Thursday, asset management company Vanguard told The Post it would pay some employees $1,000 to get vaccinated.
While the nation works on getting people their first shot, it is also keeping an eye on giving boosters to some who have already been fully vaccinated. Other wealthy nations have announced similar plans. Israel started giving a third shot of the vaccine to at-risk adults last month. Moderna also said Thursday that boosters of its two-dose vaccine will likely be needed before winter, a claim Pfizer-BioNTech has also made.
This comes as the World Health Organization this week called for a moratorium on booster shots, pleading with wealthy countries to focus resources on poorer nations with trailing vaccination rates. Still, WHO officials said they do not necessarily oppose booster shots for certain populations that may not be sufficiently protected by standard vaccine regimens.