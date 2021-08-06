A woman and man also pursued the two women, trying to get the hat back. The adults briefly exchanged swats, and one of the women appeared to punch the man in the face. One of the women chucked the MAGA hat over a fence as the two groups shouted at each another.
Almost a year later, Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy, of Wilmington, pleaded guilty this week to misdemeanor charges of theft, child endangerment and hate crimes, the Delaware News Journal reported.
The dispute went viral on social media after Students for Trump and Donald Trump Jr. shared video of the incident on Twitter. Delaware police quickly identified Winslow and Amy from the footage.
“Violence in any form is unacceptable, but harming another person — let alone a child — because of the expression of their views betrays the principles on which our country was founded,” Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, a Democrat, told Fox News last year.
Winslow and Amy had faced several more serious charges, including assault, attempted assault and conspiracy, but those allegations were dropped in the plea agreement, the Associated Press reported.
The incident occurred amid a summer of largely peaceful protests that were occasionally marred by violence. But skirmishes between left-leaning protesters and right-wing groups that supported Trump broke out in cities like Portland, Ore., and Kalamazoo, Mich.
Violent clashes erupt between far-right groups and racial justice protesters in Portland and other cities
As Winslow and Amy tore apart homemade pro-Trump signs a group of protesters had brought to the Democratic National Convention last year, a woman pulled out her phone and began recording.
“Are you destroying my property?” she asked as the poster was ripped into pieces.
“Yes, we are,” one of the women answered.
The unnamed woman recording told Winslow and Amy the pair was committing a felony by destroying the signs. Her son suggested she call 911 as Winslow and Amy walked away with the red cap featuring Trump’s campaign slogan.
The clash ended without serious injury. Eventually, the two groups walked away from one another, video of the incident showed.
Winslow and Amy are set to be sentenced in September, the News Journal reported, but their plea deals indicate that prosecutors will not pursue prison time for either woman.