While the wildfire was 35 percent contained, it was pushing toward firefighters’ control lines to burn previously untouched land. Fire officials expressed hope Friday that less humid temperatures would help them counter the blaze.
The Dixie Fire’s status as California’s largest wildfire since last August is fueling concern in a year on track to break last year’s undesirable records. Climate change and a severe drought have worsened the state’s wildfire season, prompting alarms from scientists and concern about the challenging picture for firefighters and residents across the region.
For Greenville, any progress containing the fire will come too late. Little of the sparsely populated mountain town remained after flames reached it Wednesday evening.
The town library, torched. Abandoned cars, smoldering. The air, thick and gray.
“The Dixie Fire burnt down our entire downtown,” Plumas County Supervisor Kevin Goss wrote on Facebook. “Our historical buildings, families homes, small businesses, and our children’s schools are completely lost. Every square inch of downtown holds countless memories for each member of our small community and ample amount of history from our ancestors.”
The Dixie Fire has destroyed roughly 91 buildings and damaged five others since it broke out more than three weeks ago, officials said. In Greenville, the U.S. Fire Service estimated that only about a quarter of structures had been saved. Among them were a Dollar General store and Greenville High School.
The rural Sierra Nevada town, with about 1,100 residents as of 2010, has a storied history. It was home to the Maidu tribe of Native Americans for centuries before European settlers arrived in the 1850s amid the Gold Rush. The town was named after the Green family, who ran a boardinghouse offering hot meals to the growing town.
Greenville’s gold mines drew more settlers and merchants throughout the decade, and the town grew to boast a church, a school, general stores, hotels and saloons. Then another fire ravaged the area, destroying many of those buildings and forcing residents to rebuild.
Before the Dixie Fire, only a handful of buildings in Greenville’s quaint downtown were less than 50 years old, according to the Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce. Chain stores and restaurants were completely absent. Although the town’s economic engine was historically powered by mining, logging and ranching, more recently it has been supported mostly by tourism and recreation.
Now, Greenville is a ghost town. More than 7,000 people in surrounding Plumas County had been evacuated by Thursday evening, and officials added new evacuation orders Friday morning for adjacent Lassen County.
About 11,000 people elsewhere in the state also fled as other wildfires threatened their homes. About 40 miles northeast of Sacramento, the River Fire burned 2,600 acres and was about 30 percent contained.