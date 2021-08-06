Friday is the 56th anniversary of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s signing of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, considered the most significant achievement of the civil rights movement because it removed Jim Crow-era laws that blocked the vast majority of Black people from voting, especially in the South. But a Supreme Court decision in 2013, and another last month, has weakened the landmark law, while Republican-controlled legislatures in states across the country have passed new voting restrictions that advocates say target Black voters and other people of color, as well as young and working-class people.
Butler, a longtime voting rights activist, and others who have been working to register and mobilize Black voters, also are exasperated that members of Congress and President Biden have not been able to push through federal legislation that would supersede the voting laws sailing through state legislatures across the country.
“It’s really shameful that 56 years later we’re still fighting the same battle, and it’s time that Congress acts, so that we don’t have to fight this battle every year, or even every 25 years,” Butler, 72, executive director of the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, said in a telephone interview Thursday. The Senate reauthorized the law in 2006 for 25 years by a vote of 98-0.
Georgia voters posted the biggest upset in the November elections when they chose Democrat Joe Biden over President Donald Trump, and then in January runoffs, ousted their incumbent Republican senators for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael G. Warnock. Trump protested furiously, including pressuring the state’s top elections officials to overturn the results. State officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp (R), refused and vouched for the integrity of the election. But the Republican-controlled legislature responded with sweeping voting restrictions, including making it illegal for grass-roots organizers such as Butler to give food and water to voters standing in hours-long lines at polling places.
Butler testified last month at a field hearing in Atlanta, held by the U.S. Senate Rules Committee on voting rights. She also traveled to Washington to join a group of Black female activists who protested at the Hart Senate Office Building, calling on lawmakers to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, both of which have stalled in the 50-50 Senate. Several of the women were arrested, including Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.
The bills have gotten no public support from Republicans, let alone the 60 votes needed to avoid a filibuster. Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona also have declined to make an exception to the filibuster rule. Manchin also has suggested changes to the For the People Act, arguing that its proposals for conducting elections and changes to campaign finance and ethics rules are too partisan.
Federal legislation is necessary, activists say, because of restrictive bills being passed by Republican-controlled state legislatures in response to Trump’s false claims that he lost reelection because of widespread voter fraud. He has focused his ire on big cities with large percentages of voters of color. Conservative activists and lawmakers have responded by targeting grass-roots organizers and increased use of early voting, mail-in voting and ballot drop boxes, which led to record turnout in the November elections. Many of the new laws would curb the use of such expansive voting methods, as well as prohibit giving food or water to people waiting in line to vote. Some lawmakers also have given themselves the ability to remove local elections officials deemed to be underperforming.
The Brennan Center for Justice, which has been tracking bills to restrict voting, reports that as of July, 18 states have enacted 30 laws that will make it harder to vote.
The battle over ballot access has been ongoing since the nation’s founding, when only White men could vote. The 15th Amendment guaranteed that the right to vote could not be denied “on account of race, color or previous condition of servitude,” but Southern lawmakers enacted laws, including poll taxes and literacy tests, that effectively shut Black people out of the polls. Despite decades of legal challenges and protests, voter registration percentages for Black people across the South remained in the single digits until the passage of the Voting Rights Act.
In 2013, Shelby County, Ala., challenged a provision of the law that required jurisdictions with a history of discriminating against minority voters to get prior approval from the Justice Department before changing voting laws and procedures. The Supreme Court struck down the provision, arguing that the country had made sufficient racial progress since the 1960s.
States such as North Carolina, Texas and Georgia immediately began implementing restrictions on voter identification and registration, as well as closing polling places and limiting early voting. Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams helped make voting rights a part of the national political conversation after she alleged that Kemp had used voter suppression tactics during their 2018 gubernatorial contest, which she narrowly lost after an election marred by widespread problems at the polls.
Voting rights animated several demonstrations this week in Washington, keeping up the “summer of action” that activists launched in June. More than 150 state lawmakers from across the country held a rally, voters dropped in to chat with senators, and a coalition of religious leaders held a news conference. On Thursday, Democrats suggested that a new bill was in the works and that Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.) could hold a vote on the matter before the Senate goes on break this month.
Biden has resisted pushing the Senate on changing filibuster rules to the chagrin of activists, who think the president has seemed to work harder on getting his infrastructure bill passed than on helping to secure the rights of voters of color who turned out in record numbers last year to help put him in office. Some have said Biden needs to have a “Johnson moment,” referring to the 36th president’s getting Congress to pass a voting rights bill.
But in 1965, Congress also was balking at the voting rights legislation and Johnson had been reluctant to twist arms so soon after having pushed through the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It was after televised images of Alabama state troopers brutally beating peaceful marchers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, followed by the murder of a Unitarian minister from Boston, who was clubbed by the Ku Klux Klan, that Johnson called on Congress to pass the voting rights bill.
One of the Selma marchers who was seriously injured was Lewis, who later became a member of Congress representing Georgia and for whom the voting rights advancement legislation is named.
Carol Anderson, a professor of African American studies at Emory University and author of “One Person, No Vote,” a history of voter suppression in America, said violent reactions of Southern officials to Black people protesting discriminatory voting laws shook awake a country that had been “lulled to sleep or seduced into believing that this was just the way it was because it was legal.”
Although officials aren’t using clubs, hoses and dogs, she said Biden has abandoned Black voters to an electoral system that continues to discriminate against them.
“Biden is asking us to continue to be beaten for democracy. He’s continuing to ask us to be willing to stand in the 11-hour lines to vote. He’s continuing to ask us to be running around, trying to get the documents we need in order to be able to get the ID,” Anderson said. “And he’s continuing to ask us to deal with the fact that 1,600 polling places have been closed since Shelby County v. Holder, the vast majority of those in minority areas.”
“This really has a Nero fiddling, Rome burning feel to it,” she added.
Arizona state Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales (D) is similarly critical of Sinema, who has said she would not vote to jettison the filibuster, even for voting rights.
“I think it’s ridiculous, and a lot of people are upset with her back home,” Gonzales, who has represented the Pascua Yaqui Tribe in the legislature for 15 years. “I’m impressing upon her to do the right thing and protect our right to vote, especially for people of color in indigenous communities, in the rural areas.”
Gonzales was among dozens of state lawmakers who descended on Washington this week to join Democratic state lawmakers from Texas in raising public awareness and lobbying Congress to pass voting rights legislation. She took part in a rally outside the Capitol and a march to the White House.
“You know, I hope that we have instilled in [members of Congress] the need really to pass these two bills,” Gonzales said, adding that it was “the only chance” for people in states that have enacted the stricter laws “to have our rights and the freedom for everyone to have fair elections and an access to the ballot box.”
Abbott calls new special session to push voting restrictions Texas Democrats have blocked by fleeing state
Texas state Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer (D) is among more than 50 lawmakers who left their state nearly a month ago to deny quorum and block Republicans from pushing through voting restrictions during a special legislative session.
On Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who has threatened to arrest the lawmakers if they return to the state, announced a new session would begin Saturday. Martinez Fischer said he plans to stay in Washington to continue to push for a federal voting bill.
“We have done our part to rally the nation to ensure that voting rights remain on the top of everybody’s mind and was a priority domestic policy item for the administration and members of Congress,” he said. “And to know that there is discussion about a new proposal, a compromise that potentially might get a vote before the August recess is to me proof positive that advocacy matters, that our involvement and our engagement on this issue matters.”