Federal legislation is necessary, activists say, because of restrictive bills being passed by Republican-controlled state legislatures in response to Trump’s false claims that he lost reelection because of widespread voter fraud. He has focused his ire on big cities with large percentages of voters of color. Conservative activists and lawmakers have responded by targeting grass-roots organizers and increased use of early voting, mail-in voting and ballot drop boxes, which led to record turnout in the November elections. Many of the new laws would curb the use of such expansive voting methods, as well as prohibit giving food or water to people waiting in line to vote. Some lawmakers also have given themselves the ability to remove local elections officials deemed to be underperforming.