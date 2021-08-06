“I think grandpa lost his dentures and this fish found them,” wrote one Facebook user. “Bad dentist. Must look elsewhere,” posted another.
Jennette’s Pier posted on Facebook that the fish weighed nine pounds and that Martin had been pretty pleased with his catch.
“It’s a really good catch, and it tastes very good,” Martin told McClatchy News.
Others on social media echoed Martin’s comments, also branding the unusual-looking fish “tasty.”
“That’s a sheepshead, and they’re extremely good to eat,” one Facebook user said.
Also known as , sheepsheads are a common North American marine species usually found in coastal areas, according to Scientific American. They can be found around piers and jetties in Cape Cod and Massachusetts through to Florida and the Gulf of Mexico to Brazil.
According to the publication, “a fully-grown adult sheepshead will have well-defined incisors sitting at the front of the jaw, and molars set in three rows in the upper jaw and two rows in the lower jaw.”
Experts say that the fish’s jaw musculature develops with age and that their rows of teeth help them to crush the food of their prey which includes barnacles, crab, oysters, clams and plant material.
Sheepshead fish are silver in color and can grow up to nearly 30 inches.
They usually have around five or six vertical stripes along their bodies and are notorious for stealing bait: earning the species another nickname: the convict fish.