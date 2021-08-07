As several wildfires blaze throughout the country, federal authorities are deciding how to distribute firefighting resources across the country. The Dixie Fire remains the top priority in both California and the country: About 25 percent of available resources have been dedicated to the blaze and nearly 5,000 firefighters are battling it. But there are more than 100 active wildfires across the country, with new ones erupting in recent days in Alaska, Oregon, Idaho, Washington state, Montana and Wyoming.