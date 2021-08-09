The first-term congressman was one of the dozens who railed against the board’s decision on Thursday night. The board had voted earlier that day to require unvaccinated students and teachers to wear masks while inside or on buses when school starts later this month. The conservative firebrand’s comments were met with applause.
Stephanie Parsons later told the board she would not leave the meeting until its members reversed its mask mandate.
“Not … until you do a revote for the people, by the people, and of the people — now!” she shouted.
Board members did not meet her demand.
Parsons was part of a group that forced the school board into recess by disrupting the regularly scheduled meeting. She and others then “overthrew” the board and instated themselves as the new leaders of the county’s public education system, according to the Asheville Citizen Times.
Parsons told the paper the board “acted as a dictatorship” when enacting the mask mandate earlier that day.
“[Therefore], the people then take it into our own hands to abolish that governance and reelect new members right then and there,” she said, according to the Citizen Times.
Dean Shatley, the school district’s lawyer, said the group’s actions have “no authority under the law.”
Protesters shut down a Utah school board meeting by yelling, ‘No more masks!’ Now 11 of them face charges.
The impassioned meeting was the latest example of clashes between local officials and community members over mask mandates as covid-19 cases spike across the country. As the more contagious delta variant spreads, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported a substantial increase in coronavirus cases among children nationwide, WTVD in North Carolina reported. Pediatric cases jumped to nearly 72,000 across the country late last month, up from about 39,000 in mid-July, according to the station.
In North Carolina, cases among children totaled more than 15 percent of new infections in early July, the Carolina Public Press reported. Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.
Cawthorn and Parsons were among nearly three dozen people who spoke during the board meeting’s public comment period, something that wasn’t allowed when members voted on the mask requirement last week. Nearly all the speakers opposed it.
Protesters flashed signs that read “Let our children breathe!” and “Coercion is not consent.” Other signs read, “Our kids, our choice” and “The fake vaccine is the plandemic,” a reference to the baseless theory that the spread of covid was orchestrated to control people.
“You just want to see how many people will comply to the mask,” Parsons said, sporting a black T-shirt emblazoned with white block letters: UNMASK OUR KIDS. “That way you can mandate the vaccine. You’re merchandising our children.”
Cawthorn likened the board’s decision to pass the mask mandate during a special meeting to “swampy, backdoor tactics.” The meeting was open to the public and officials posted notice of the event six days in advance.
“You have muzzled their voices just like you have muzzled our children,” Cawthorn said. “You passed this mask mandate without input from those who hold you accountable, because you knew it was wrong. You knew it would never withstand the scrutiny of the public.”
One of Cawthorn’s Democratic colleagues said comparing the school mask rule to child abuse was “absolutely absurd,” adding that doing so endangers people in the congressman’s district and beyond.
“The reality is that kids need to be in school,” Rep. Kim Schrier (D-Wash.), who worked as a pediatrician before she was elected in 2018, told MSNBC. “What is damaging to their psyche, to their social and emotional development is not being able to be around children because schools are closed.
“The masks are not a problem.”
The Centers for Disease Control recommends children return to full-time, in-person learning. Still, officials there add, all students and staff should wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
Buncombe County’s school board members did relent on one part of the mask mandate. They voted to let volleyball players — the only fall athletes who play indoors — to remove their face masks when they’re competing in a match or engaged in “intense practice activities.”