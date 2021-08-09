Thousands of maskless people squeezed together for outdoor concerts during the massive, four-day Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago from July 29 to Aug. 1. Attendees were required to show either a negative coronavirus test or proof of vaccination, but health officials still raised concerns after images of the tightly packed crowds emerged last week. Officials in Illinois are now urging attendees to get tested for the coronavirus to identify any cases that may have stemmed from the event.