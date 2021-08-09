Goldsby said in the 2020 interview with KHQ that he believed corrections officers set him up. Law enforcement agents were embarrassed, he said, because he led them on a high-speed chase in a police car in August 2017, injuring a Washington state trooper after ramming into his vehicle. Goldsby was being pursued for an alleged stabbing and managed to get away that night, KATU reported. “I completely humiliated the police,” Goldsby told KHQ. It is unclear what his punishment was for that incident.