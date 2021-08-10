The debate over mask mandates has grown even more contentious this summer as parents prepare to send their children back to school while covid cases rise and new variants proliferate. In North Carolina, parents in Buncombe County attempted to “overthrow” the school board after its members voted to require masks indoors and on buses. One superintendent in Ohio told The Washington Post he knew of colleagues who had hired armed security guards to protect their homes because they feared retribution over school covid safety measures.