Epstein is suspected of having collaborated with an inner circle of wealthy and politically powerful friends in the trafficking and sexual assault of women and girls. Despite being investigated multiple times, he escaped lengthy imprisonment or any hefty settlement with victims for decades, until 2019 when he was arrested by federal prosecutors. In 2007, a federal prosecutor signed a non-prosecution deal with Epstein, who in return accepted a 13-month sentence for felony solicitation of underage girls.