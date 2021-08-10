The driver, who was identified as 26-year-old Miguel Larios, and his 10-year-old son, who was also in the truck, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, KTLA reported.
The Long Beach Post identified the woman as Larios’s girlfriend, Krista Nichols. She was also the mother of a 5-year-old boy who was not involved in the fatal crash.
Officers arrested Larios on two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, one count of driving under the influence and one count of child endangerment, according to a statement from the Long Beach Police Department. Larios did not have an attorney listed in court records.
“This is a parent’s worst nightmare,” Adolfo Andrade, Nichols’s father, told KTLA. “The road rage, the drinking and driving behind the wheel — just senseless. It doesn’t make any sense.”
The crash left the pickup truck mangled, with its front bumper ripped off and dented doors trapping Nichols inside as witnesses tried to save her. Firefighters eventually freed her using the “jaws of life,” the Long Beach Post reported.
The police statement said Larios had been driving south at “a high rate of speed” along Long Beach Boulevard, a major thoroughfare in the city about 20 miles south of Los Angeles.
“The driver of the GMC was involved in a road rage incident with a second vehicle for several blocks as the driver of the second vehicle attempted to disengage,” Long Beach police said.
The deadly crash was the latest in a string of fatal road rage incidents this year.
In Orange County, Calif., south of Los Angeles, a 6-year-old boy died after a driver fired a gun in traffic on Route 55 in May after his mother gestured at a driver who cut her off in traffic, police said. The bullet pierced the trunk and struck Aiden Leos in the gut as he sat in a booster seat in the car’s back seat. Suspects Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, were arrested in June.
“I want nothing more than to find justice, though it won’t bring you back into my arms,” the boy’s mother, Joanna Cloonan, said at a memorial service in June. “My precious son had his life ripped away for absolutely no reason.”
A driver in Riverdale, Md., shot and killed 50-year-old Keya Beale in April after she changed lanes in front of a two-door Maserati, enraging the shooter, police said. Police arrested Maurice Terrell Bellinger, 31, and charged him with murder.
And in Texas, a teenager was shot in the head as his family was driving home from a Houston Astros game in early July. After the boy’s father made a hand gesture at a driver who was trying to merge in front of the family’s car, 34-year-old Gerald Williams allegedly fired a bullet that killed 17-year-old David Castro. Williams turned himself in to police in August after investigators connected him to a torched Buick Lacrosse allegedly involved in the road rage shooting.
In the Long Beach incident, Nichols’s brother Tyler told KTLA his family was dreading telling his sister’s 5-year-old son, “who loved his mom so, so much,” about the crash.
“We’re going to miss our daughter Krista’s smile,” her dad added, “that little crooked smile of hers, her laugh. Everything about her.”
Police in Long Beach booked Larios into jail after his injuries were treated at the hospital. His bail was set at $200,000, according to Los Angeles County jail records.