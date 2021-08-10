And in Texas, a teenager was shot in the head as his family was driving home from a Houston Astros game in early July. After the boy’s father made a hand gesture at a driver who was trying to merge in front of the family’s car, 34-year-old Gerald Williams allegedly fired a bullet that killed 17-year-old David Castro. Williams turned himself in to police in August after investigators connected him to a torched Buick Lacrosse allegedly involved in the road rage shooting.