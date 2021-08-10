In this era of social media, when people perform their lives rather than live them, it’s easy to mistake the public face that they construct with the private one. But often, it’s the public face that’s the easiest to maintain. That is what makes us so quick to believe in our own infallibility, our own narrative and our own inherent goodness. It’s easier to recognize that someone else is on a grievous path than it is to see our own perilous trajectory until we are in the midst of free fall.