Cuomo at first told his brother to take a defiant stance and not resign, The Washington Post reported in May. Colbert on Tuesday night referenced a more recent story in the New York Times that claimed the CNN star finally told his brother to resign last week after the release of a New York attorney general report that substantiated the harassment allegations and determined the governor had sexually harassed 11 women.
Cuomo announces resignation in effort to head off likely impeachment after devastating report on his conduct
“Has that created any conflict over at CNN?” Colbert asked Brian Stelter, who hosts CNN’s Sunday show “Reliable Sources.” “Behind closed doors, are people mad at him or is he in trouble?”
“Some people are mad at him,” Stelter replied, adding that a source confirmed to him that Cuomo was advising his brother on the phone this week.
“Is your source Chris Cuomo?” Colbert asked Stelter.
Stelter denied that Cuomo was his source.
“You got to have boundaries,” Stelter said. “You got to draw a line.”
“Why? He doesn’t,” Colbert said, referring to Chris Cuomo.
“I think he does, actually,” Stelter replied. “[Though] I don’t know about the governor.”
Stelter tried to explain those boundaries, saying that CNN management found it “inappropriate” that its prime-time star was informally advising his politician brother. But, Stelter added, the network’s management also understood Cuomo’s actions.
“They said, ‘Of course, you’re going to talk to your brother,’ ” Stelter told Colbert.
Stelter also said CNN management ruled that Cuomo could not provide commentary on his brother’s case.
“Why didn’t they rule that way when his brother was on the show pretty much every night during the covid crisis?” Colbert asked, referencing the numerous times Cuomo interviewed the governor about New York’s coronavirus response.
“I think it’s really complicated,” Stelter replied, before adding that Cuomo’s involvement in the scandal was “definitely awkward for CNN.”
The chief media correspondent’s appearance on “The Late Show” came days after Stelter addressed what he described as a “conundrum for CNN that has no perfect answer, no perfect solution.”
After the New York attorney general report confirmed that Cuomo had advised his brother about the scandal and that CNN scolded the host for it, Stelter said some staffers at the network believed Cuomo “should be grilled like anyone else.”
Stelter did not appear on Colbert’s show to talk about Cuomo but rather an update to his book, “Hoax,” about the relationship between Fox News and former president Donald Trump.
Still, the author concluded that Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s scandal did not compromise CNN’s journalistic integrity.
“What was most important is that we covered the story on air just the same as we would any other story,” Stelter said. “Ultimately, isn’t that what matters?”