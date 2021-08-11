Please Note

Florida’s second-largest school system is threatening legal action to challenge the ban on mask mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), as it voted to keep its own requirements in place for students and staff.

The Broward County school board – which voted 8-1 on Tuesday to uphold its mask mandate despite DeSantis’s move to curb such restrictions and subsequent threat to stop paying superintendents and school board members who defy his orders – said in an evening news conference that it told its legal counsel to prepare a challenge.

“We feel that we took an oath to protect and serve the people of Broward County,” said Rosalind Osgood, chair of the school board. “Our decision today to make masks mandatory is our way of doing that.”

The debate over vaccine and mask mandates has consumed school officials and parents across the country as students head back to school, facing widespread outbreaks of the coronavirus due to the spread of the more contagious delta variant.

Political tensions are heating up, too: The Biden administration is looking into whether it can direct unused stimulus funds to support educators in Florida who may defy the governor’s order against mask mandates in schools. And the top nation’s top infectious-disease expert, Anthony S. Fauci, is now throwing his weight behind vaccine mandates for teachers.

Here are some significant developments:

  • More than 175 public health experts, scientists and activists have demanded that Biden move quickly to address the global spread of the coronavirus, warning that if the virus goes unchecked, more variants could emerge.
  • The European Union is considering restricting travel from the United States as “the covid situation has deteriorated," an official told The Post.
  • D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced Tuesday all city employees and contractors will be required to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing for the coronavirus, with vaccination required for new employees.
  • Biden on Tuesday urged Americans living in hurricane-prone areas to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying, “If you wind up having to stay in a shelter, you don’t want to add COVID-19 to the list of dangers.”

“We are in a critical situation now,” Fauci said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe" on Tuesday, when asked if teachers should be required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Acknowledging the polarization, Fauci replied, “I’m going to upset some people on this, but I think we should.”

DeSantis recently threatened “financial consequences” for district-level officials who implement mask mandates despite his order banning them.

Such bans have faced legal challenges in other states: A county judge in Texas on Tuesday temporarily blocked Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on government entities, including schools, from enforcing mask mandates.

Fauci said that vaccine requirements for teachers would not come from a federal level, but that “we’re in such a serious situation right now” that at a local level, “under certain circumstances, mandates should be done.”

While bans on mask and vaccine mandates play out in Republican-run states like Texas and Florida, Gov. Kate Brown (D) of Oregon is expected on Wednesday to reinstate a statewide indoor mask mandate, citing concerns over the spread of the delta variant.

The echo of coronavirus-mitigation policies from pandemic days past also reached Hawaii, where Gov. David Ige (D) on Tuesday evening announced limits on social gatherings. Effective immediately, the rules ban gatherings of more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Bars, restaurants and gyms were limited to 50 percent capacity, with masks required “unless actively eating.”