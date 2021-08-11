“We feel that we took an oath to protect and serve the people of Broward County,” said Rosalind Osgood, chair of the school board. “Our decision today to make masks mandatory is our way of doing that.”
The debate over vaccine and mask mandates has consumed school officials and parents across the country as students head back to school, facing widespread outbreaks of the coronavirus due to the spread of the more contagious delta variant.
Political tensions are heating up, too: The Biden administration is looking into whether it can direct unused stimulus funds to support educators in Florida who may defy the governor’s order against mask mandates in schools. And the top nation’s top infectious-disease expert, Anthony S. Fauci, is now throwing his weight behind vaccine mandates for teachers.
Here are some significant developments:
“We are in a critical situation now,” Fauci said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe" on Tuesday, when asked if teachers should be required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Acknowledging the polarization, Fauci replied, “I’m going to upset some people on this, but I think we should.”
DeSantis recently threatened “financial consequences” for district-level officials who implement mask mandates despite his order banning them.
Fauci said that vaccine requirements for teachers would not come from a federal level, but that “we’re in such a serious situation right now” that at a local level, “under certain circumstances, mandates should be done.”
While bans on mask and vaccine mandates play out in Republican-run states like Texas and Florida, Gov. Kate Brown (D) of Oregon is expected on Wednesday to reinstate a statewide indoor mask mandate, citing concerns over the spread of the delta variant.
The echo of coronavirus-mitigation policies from pandemic days past also reached Hawaii, where Gov. David Ige (D) on Tuesday evening announced limits on social gatherings. Effective immediately, the rules ban gatherings of more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Bars, restaurants and gyms were limited to 50 percent capacity, with masks required “unless actively eating.”