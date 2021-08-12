Making such patients eligible for an extra shot, doctors say, is preferable to having worried patients seek out additional inoculations illicitly — which is already happening. Federal health officials have said about 3 percent of U.S. adults are immunocompromised.
The timing of the expected action was described by people with knowledge of the process who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. The Washington Post first reported Friday that action on the shots was imminent.
Here are some significant developments:
The next step in the process for immune-deficient patients occurs Friday, when an advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scheduled to vote on recommending whether people should get the extra doses. The panel is expected to endorse the idea and urge patients to talk to their doctors about it. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the decision Friday afternoon.
The FDA said it is “closely monitoring data as it becomes available from studies administering an additional dose of the authorized covid-19 vaccines to immunocompromised individuals. The agency, along with the CDC, is evaluating potential option on this issue, and will share information in the near future.”
The expected announcement from the FDA comes as the delta variant has led to a spike in cases across the country, leaving hospitals in some hard-hit areas scrambling for resources.
In Mississippi, the federal government is sending medical workers to a hospital that warned of a potential “failure of the system” as it is overrun and overworked by a flood of covid-19 patients.
A parking garage at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., is being transformed into a field hospital, which will be staffed by federal doctors, nurses, pharmacists and respiratory therapists.
The makeshift facility will provide “some needed relief” to the hospital’s emergency department, the university said, as up to 50 covid-19 patients are expected to be treated at the field hospital as soon as Friday. The hospital’s 90 ICU beds “stay full” as Mississippi reports among the highest rate of daily new cases in the country.
“If we continue this trajectory for the next five to seven days, we will see failure of the system,” said Alan Jones, a hospital official. "We’re in a pretty serious situation when you see federal teams come in. It should open people’s eyes.”
The federal government recently approved sending hundreds of ventilators to Florida, where outbreaks are also raging, but a spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said that he was unaware of the request, telling the Orlando Sentinel that “we are not aware of any ventilator shortage in Florida.”
“I honestly doubt that that’s true,” DeSantis told a reporter who asked about the request.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that “as a policy we don’t send ventilators to states without their interest in receiving the ventilators,” adding, “why would you oppose receiving ventilators when you clearly need those in your state?"
A spokesperson for Florida’s health department confirmed the state had ordered the ventilators from a federal stockpile, telling CNN that the request was made to “ensure adequate resources are available and ready to be distributed at all times.”