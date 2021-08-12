While the survey did not ask respondents specifically about their thoughts on critical race theory or the New York Times’ 1619 Project, both have been at the center of conservative attacks in recent months. Republican lawmakers have sought to ban critical race theory, an intellectual movement that examines the way policies and laws perpetuate systemic racism, in public K-12 schools in at least 26 states, though scholars say that the theory is rarely taught outside of law school. Some of the legislation includes keeping instruction of the 1619 Project, a series of essays that examines how slavery shaped U.S. history, out of the classroom.