In Texas – where Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has banned government entities, including cities, counties and schools, from mandating masks or vaccines – local officials in Harris County defied the ban on Thursday by demanding most schools require masks and also sued the governor.
The developments come even as Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who is tasked with emergency petitions from that part of the United States, rejected a plea from a group of Indiana University students to stop the school’s vaccine requirement. Barrett did not provide a reason for rejecting the plea, which was the first case about vaccine requirements to reach the Supreme Court.
Here are some significant developments:
Covid-19 hospitalizations are up across the country, with the number of people hospitalized per a weekly average surpassing 70,000 for the first time on Thursday since Feb. 18, according to state and federal data.
In Texas, the health authority for Harris County — which includes Houston — issued an order requiring masks in “all public and non-religious private schools” and childcare centers, citing a 332 percent increase in coronavirus cases and a 180 percent increase in hospitalizations in recent days.
The county attorney, Christian Menefee, sued Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over the ban, saying in a statement that “the current wave of the delta variant presents a real and imminent threat to our most vulnerable populations, and local officials need to be able to respond to this crisis.”
Other local officials in Texas, including in Dallas and Bexar counties, have filed similar lawsuits. A county judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the state ban, allowing officials in San Antonio and Bexar County to mandate masks.
A spokesperson for Abbott did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In response to similar lawsuits, representatives for the governor have said that Abbott “has full authority to issue executive orders that have the full force and effect of law in response to a disaster."
Yet in Virginia on Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said students and teachers in K-12 schools will be required to wear masks indoors, joining a handful of other Democratic governors who have made similar mandates in contrast with GOP leaders who have moved to ban them.
In Georgia on Thursday, parents gathered at the headquarters of the Cobb County school board, many of them seeking a mask mandate from the school board in place of a mask-optional policy it had implemented. But protesters against the mask mandates were also present, and the two opposing groups clashed. Parents shouted at each other, with accusations of physicals blows and spitting, CNN reported.
The Salt Lake County Council in Utah on Thursday night voted to overturn a mask mandate that had been issued by the county health director for students in kindergarten through sixth grade, in a reversal that represents the rapidly changing landscape for parents across the country as students face a patchwork of virus-mitigation strategies and rising cases.