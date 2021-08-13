The unintentional shooting involving a child is the latest among thousands of such incidents in recent years. There have been at least 2,290 unintentional shootings by children since 2015, including 848 deaths, according to the gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety. There were at least 369 unintentional shootings by young people last year, with 142 deaths. This year, there have been 220 unintentional shootings involving minors, including 83 deaths.