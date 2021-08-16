Meanwhile, a protest against mandates in Los Angeles turned violent over the weekend after the city council voted to require proof of vaccination for anyone entering an indoor public space. But overall support for vaccine mandates is high in California, according to a new CBS/YouGov poll, in which 69 percent of respondents said they supported vaccine mandates for health care workers and 61 percent said they support mandates for indoor businesses.
Here are some significant developments
Mask and vaccine mandates cause new divides as officials try to head off virus surge
The summer of 2021 is a season of mandates, with rules requiring masks and vaccines reemerging as the pandemic’s latest cultural and political flash point. At hospitals, mandatory deadlines for staffers to get coronavirus shots are arriving. At big corporations such as United Airlines and Google, workers are being told to roll up their sleeves. Even unions that once balked at vaccine mandates are signaling support.
And it’s not just shots: In dozens of cities and counties, indoor mask mandates are back, with city leaders and public health officials arguing the requirements are necessary to save lives and preserve the economic recovery. In some corners of the nation, the government mandates extend to vaccination.
Iceland has been a vaccination success. Why is it seeing a coronavirus surge?
The island nation that has been praised for its coronavirus response and its world-leading vaccination rate is now seeing its highest levels of infection since the start of the pandemic.
Just one month after the government scrapped all covid-19 restrictions, masks, social distancing and capacity limits have returned. And U.S. authorities last week warned Americans to stay away.
Vaccine opponents have gleefully pointed to Iceland as proof that the shots are a “failure.” But contrary to online misinformation and conspiratorial social media posts, infectious-disease experts say Iceland’s outbreak actually illustrates how effective the vaccines are at preventing the virus’s most severe impacts.