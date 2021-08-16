Please Note

The number of cities, states and private employers turning to coronavirus vaccination mandates continues to grow – even as opponents mount legal fights and protests that in some cases have turned violent.

New York on Monday became the first big U.S. city to put into effect a vaccine mandate for indoor activities, requiring people to show proof of vaccination on a new app or their paper vaccination card. Incoming governor Kathy Hochul (D) is reportedly considering a statewide mandate, saying Sunday that she is “open to all options.”

Meanwhile, a protest against mandates in Los Angeles turned violent over the weekend after the city council voted to require proof of vaccination for anyone entering an indoor public space. But overall support for vaccine mandates is high in California, according to a new CBS/YouGov poll, in which 69 percent of respondents said they supported vaccine mandates for health care workers and 61 percent said they support mandates for indoor businesses.

Here are some significant developments