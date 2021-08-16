The latest warning about likely shut-offs come as PG&E is already under scrutiny for the potential role it has played in sparking this year’s flames. While the cause of the Dixie Fire is under investigation, the company has said in a preliminary report to state regulators that its equipment may have played a role in sparking the blaze. U.S. District Judge William Alsup has ordered the company to provide information related to the tree that fell on a PG&E power line at the blaze’s origin.