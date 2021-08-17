The president vowed to “not repeat the mistakes we’ve made in the past — the mistake of staying and fighting indefinitely in a conflict that is not in the national interest of the United States, of doubling down on a civil war in a foreign country, of attempting to remake a country through the endless military deployments of U.S. forces.” The sentiment was echoed Tuesday by national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who said U.S. officials have been in contact with the Taliban about safe travel of those heading to the airport to leave Afghanistan as the United States seeks to evacuate Americans and refugees.