Biden managed to acknowledge the dreadful spectacle at hand, as well as the emotional connection that so many members of the military, diplomatic corps and others have to Afghanistan and its people. But he refrained from indulging in a therapy session for bruised American might. Some would argue he didn’t take enough responsibility for this mess. Others have issues with his decision to leave at all. That’s politics and policy debates. Neither will get people on planes and out of harm’s way in the coming days. Both deserve later attention.