The Biden administration is expected to announce that most vaccinated Americans will need booster shots, as the delta variant continues to drive a rise in cases nationwide.

The administration’s health and science experts are coalescing around the view that people will need the boosters eight months after being fully vaccinated, The Post reported Monday night, citing four people familiar with the decision. The administration of the boosters would begin in mid- or late September.

More than 168.7 million people have fully vaccinated in the United States, or nearly 51 percent of the population.

Pfizer and BioNTech had announced earlier Monday that they had submitted trial data to the Food and Drug Administration to support regulatory approval for coronavirus booster shots.

“A booster vaccine could help reduce infection and disease rates in people who have previously been vaccinated and better control the spread of virus variants during the coming season,” BioNTech CEO and cofounder Ugur Sahin said in a statement.

Currently, the United States authorizes third doses only for some people with weakened immune systems.

Here are some significant developments

  • The National Park Service said on Monday that, effective immediately, all visitors and employees will need to wear a mask inside its buildings, shuttles and in crowded outdoor spaces “such as narrow or busy trails and overlooks.”
  • Turkey is giving a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine to some outbound travelers who were vaccinated with China’s Sinovac shot, as some countries don’t recognize it as an approved vaccine. The four-dose regimen would include two Sinovac doses and two Pfizer-BioNTech doses to meet other countries’ “vaccine passport” standards.
  • Japan is extending a state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and four other areas until Sept. 12, the Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported. The country is averaging nearly 17,000 new cases daily, according to government data.