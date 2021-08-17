Anand Swaminathan, a Chicago-based attorney for Huber’s family, said the presence of armed men patrolling the downtown area and neighborhoods made the outbreak in gun violence “perfectly foreseeable.” Police fostered the chaos, he said, by forcing protesters into the streets, away from the public square where they had been demonstrating for two days. An 8 p.m. curfew was selectively enforced against protesters but not the armed individuals, who at the time told the media and police that they were there to protect businesses from rioters. Video and social media evidence, he said, showed that the militia members were sympathetic to police and vice versa.