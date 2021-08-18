Images from the town of Grizzly Flats show numerous homes gutted, some with only frames left standing, others completely leveled. Cars were blackened, the edges of road signs curled up from the heat, and power lines lay scorched on the ground.
“We know this fire has done things that nobody could have predicted,” Jeff Marsolais, Eldorado National Forest supervisor, said at a Tuesday night briefing. “But that’s how firefighting has been in the state this year.”
By late Tuesday, at least 6,850 people were under evacuation orders in El Dorado County, according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. More than 21,000 people are under evacuation orders across seven counties in the state as numerous wildfires remain active. Fire officials were keeping a close watch on the destructive Dixie Fire as it expanded east toward the 15,000-population town of Susanville.
The movement of the monstrous Dixie Fire, the second-largest blaze in California’s history, concerned fire officials and prompted evacuation warnings in nearby areas, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, a spokesman for the firefighting effort.
“There is a piece of the fire to the west of Susanville that has an uncontrolled fire line on it,” he said. “It is a concern.”
Despite dry conditions, Bertucelli expressed optimism that significantly lower temperatures and a decrease in wind Wednesday would help firefighters contain the blaze. Hundreds of evacuees from the Dixie Fire have been sheltering at a college in Susanville and are on notice that they could have to leave again.
Fire officials said Grizzly Flats, a town with a population of about 1,200, was heavily impacted by the Caldor Fire, though they did not share details on the extent of the devastation during a Tuesday briefing. Fire officials said they are working on assessing the damage.
Images and videos shared on social media showed hazy, orange-hued skies shrouded in smoke as far as the Lake Tahoe area, more than an hour’s drive from Grizzly Flats. The National Weather Service in Reno, Nev., shared a clip of darkened skies on Tuesday afternoon, “all due to the Caldor Fire.”
At least two fire-related injuries had been reported as of Tuesday afternoon. One person was transported from the Grizzly Flats area with serious injuries, according to Cal Fire. The injured individual approached firefighters and was then transported by air ambulance to a hospital. A second individual was also transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
Marsolais said the Caldor Fire and others in Northern California over the last month have repeatedly surpassed what officials have anticipated.
“Every time a fire broke, it outpaced our models two to one,” he said. “And so we’re seeing that again here.”
The fire also forced the emergency closure of the Eldorado National Forest, which will remain in effect through the end of September.
In a Tuesday evening update, fire officials wrote that there was “unprecedented fire behavior and growth” and conditions forced crews to shift from creating fire control lines to evacuating residents and protecting buildings.
Red flag warnings noting high fire danger are in effect for swaths of the West, including parts of Northern California. A Cal Fire update noted that a red flag warning for the Caldor Fire area was in effect through Wednesday evening because of concerning winds combined with low humidity and extremely dry vegetation.
The blaze had grown so fast, officials said during a briefing, that they did not have a map of the fire zone available to share.
More than 240 firefighters were battling the Caldor Fire, which sparked in a remote area on Saturday. Fire officials said resources were strained because of how many fires are burning in California. Some out-of-state assistance has been requested to help fight the flames.
