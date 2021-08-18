Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

There are more intensive care patients in Alabama than there are ICU beds in the state to treat them. The state’s hospital system has a “negative” number of ICU beds available as it enters “uncharted territory,” Alabama Hospital Association President Don Williamson told local television station WSFA.

Hospitals in the South have for weeks been overrun by covid-19 patients as cases surged across the Sun Belt. But now, health-care workers across the country are also struggling to manage the waves of cases brought on by the delta variant.

A dozen federal “relief workers” were sent to a hospital in Hawaii, and a slew of unvaccinated covid patients filled the critical care unit of a hospital in Grants Pass in rural southern Oregon. Florida, meanwhile, continues to lead the nation in covid hospitalizations and ICU patients.

Here’s what to know