A dozen federal “relief workers” were sent to a hospital in Hawaii, and a slew of unvaccinated covid patients filled the critical care unit of a hospital in Grants Pass in rural southern Oregon. Florida, meanwhile, continues to lead the nation in covid hospitalizations and ICU patients.
Here’s what to know
Hospitalizations and ICU needs are rising at an alarming pace
The delta variant has ravaged much of the nation’s unvaccinated at such a dizzying rate that hospital beds and intensive care unit accommodations are struggling to keep up, nearly mirroring a surge last seen in the winter, according to a Washington Post analysis of federal data.
More than 88,500 people with either confirmed or suspected covid-19 were reported to be hospitalized as of Tuesday, more than double what was reported just a month ago. The last time hospitalizations hovered around that number was in February, according to data.
Florida, Texas and California have the highest numbers of coronavirus hospitalizations. They also lead the country in the number of coronavirus ICU cases, which total more than 21,600 nationwide, according to Post data.
The last time the nation reported a similar number was in February.
At least one in five ICUs have reached or exceeded 95 percent of available beds, the New York Times reported.
Experts told the paper that the dwindling amount of intensive care unit beds could diminish the level of care workers are able to give patients.
Rise of delta variant and waning immunity are fueling breakthrough infections, experts say
Officials in the Biden administration responsible for communicating with the public have repeatedly said this has become a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Such words may not ring true to people who got their coronavirus shots and still became sick.
A growing number of studies suggest that coronavirus vaccines continue to provide strong protection against severe disease and hospitalization, but their ability to prevent mild illness is less robust today than the original clinical trial studies demonstrated a year ago.
The virus has mutated. The delta variant is rampant. Some elements of immunity may be gradually waning for people who got shots many months ago. New research studies in the United States, Israel, Britain and Qatar have shown a partial erosion in the effectiveness of vaccines against mild to moderate infections. Immunocompromised people are winding up hospitalized despite being vaccinated.