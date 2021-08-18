Gorman Independent School District, about 100 miles southwest of Fort Worth, was supposed to resume school on Wednesday, but the superintendent announced Monday the district was pushing the start date to Aug. 25. The Bloomburg school district in East Texas also announced Monday it was closing for a week after several teachers tested positive for the coronavirus just eight days into the academic year. An elementary school in Waskom, Tex., a town of almost 2,000 people about 60 miles south of Bloomburg, also temporarily shut down this week, along with Iraan-Sheffield Independent School District in the western part of the state.