The situation for those hoping to leave Afghanistan remains fluid and uncertain. Evacuations are limited to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, where nearly 5,000 U.S. troops are deployed to assist with evacuations. Thousands of Afghans have rushed to the airport, searching for a way out of the country. More than 600 people crammed into a C-17 military transport jet, among the most packed flights that aircraft has ever undertaken, to leave the airport this week. Other videos appeared to show people falling to their deaths as planes they had clung to took off.