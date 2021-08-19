The Hoeflers had no idea where to go. They called a hotline that directed them to an evacuation center in El Dorado.
More than 36,000 residents across nine California counties are under evacuation orders as numerous blazes burn in the state, with 23,000 from El Dorado County, according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. At evacuation centers, anxiety brewed Thursday over the stress of enduring yet another fire, another evacuation. Many recalled the King Fire that burned nearly 100,000 acres in El Dorado County in 2014, and 2018′s poll Camp Fire more than 100 miles away. For some, it was not their first evacuation.
As of early Thursday afternoon, a spokesman for the Caldor firefighting efforts said the blaze was still holding to areas south of Highway 50. Much of Pollock Pines sits north of the highway.
“It is in the vicinity of Pollock Pines and it’s under mandatory evacuation,” public information officer Dave Lauchner said about the fire. “Wind conditions are not pushing the fire toward Pollock Pines.”
But the winds could change course. Lauchner said winds had shifted unfavorably in recent days, and the spread of the fire is “really dependent on that.”
The Caldor Fire had demonstrated what officials described as “extreme fire behavior,” and in a Thursday morning update, officials warned of new spot fires that could spur potential growth of the blaze, even as conditions moderated growth overnight.
As the blaze mushroomed in recent days, fire crews battling the Caldor Fire needed help, and firefighters helping with the Dixie Fire were sent to assist.
“They were released from the Dixie Fire and sent straight over the hill because they were the closest resources available,” Cal Fire Director Thom Porter told reporters Thursday, according to the Sacramento Bee.
Resources have been strained across the state because of the sheer number of active fires, including the Dixie Fire, the state’s second-largest inferno in history.
“The Dixie Fire took a ton of resources from the state,” Lauchner told The Washington Post.
When it was clear that the Caldor Fire was spreading wildly, a request for more resources was made, and additional crews began arriving on the scene Wednesday. Lauchner said firefighters may be pulled from parts of other fires if they aren’t being “utilized on any significant piece of firefighting.”
At the El Dorado Community Hall, Dawn and Paul Hoefler were getting updates on the status of the fire as more people arrived. The center, set up along railroad tracks up a dirt road, was loaded up with tents and cots for evacuees and volunteers. The inside was lined with folding tables, and packages of water bottles piled high. Organizers said about 150 people had been through there.
It was one of two evacuation centers listed on recent incident updates for those fleeing the flames — the other in Cameron Park was already full, though an official there said an additional evacuation center was set to open soon.
Dawn Hoefler said the couple worried their old car wouldn’t make the drive to Oregon, or to Michigan, to stay with family, so the couple planned to stay at the shelter until it may be safe to return home.
Katy Pollock, secretary of the hall, said the “generosity of the community has been overwhelming.”
Local businesses have donated everything from trash cans to dish soap and dog food. Members of the community brought in air mattresses, as well as vegetables from their garden to feed those taking shelter.
Dawn Hoefler said the first night at the shelter, a homemade pasta dinner “tasted just like mine.”
But as helicopters flew overhead and new evacuees entered, those at the center grew anxious about the fire spreading without containment near their homes.
As of Thursday, nearly 7,000 structures were threatened. More than 650 firefighters were working to put out the fire that had sparked five days earlier.
The Caldor Fire had ravaged much of the small town of Grizzly Flats days earlier. Pollock compared it to the total destruction of the town of Paradise, a community destroyed in 2018 by the deadliest wildfire in California history. Images of the Grizzly Flats showed numerous structures gutted, some with just frames left standing and others leveled. Road signs were scorched, and power lines lay burned on the ground. All that was left of a post office was mangled metals.
While at the shelter on Thursday, Pollock left suddenly — she heard there may be a way to get into Grizzly Flats to help a friend rescue their stranded horse.
Fire officials said no evacuation orders had yet been lifted, and returning was not recommended. He said it may be a few days before crews get a full picture of the extent of the destruction in Grizzly Flats.
“We understand the eagerness to get back in, and the stress,” Lauchner said. “We want to make sure they’re safe and don’t put themselves in harm's way.”
