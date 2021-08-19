More than 36,000 residents across nine California counties are under evacuation orders as numerous blazes burn in the state, with 23,000 from El Dorado County, according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. At evacuation centers, anxiety brewed Thursday over the stress of enduring yet another fire, another evacuation. Many recalled the King Fire that burned nearly 100,000 acres in El Dorado County in 2014, and 2018′s poll Camp Fire more than 100 miles away. For some, it was not their first evacuation.