Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

Some schools in the Sun Belt are defying Republican governors by finding ways to mandate masks as cases in the region surge, while Democrats including President Biden lean into vaccination requirements for public institutions.

In Texas, a school system has made masks a part of its dress code for the academic year, hoping to exploit a possible loophole in a statewide ban by Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who currently has covid-19, on face coverings. And in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has ordered schools not to require masks, Miami-Dade County’s school board defied the governor on Wednesday by voting to enact a mask mandate when classes resume next week.

In Washington state – in a sweeping mandate that is one of the strictest for U.S. educators – all public, private and charter school employees will need to be vaccinated before Oct. 18 as a condition of employment, Gov. Jay Inslee (D) announced Wednesday. Biden announced that nursing homes must require their workers be vaccinated against covid-19 as a condition for those facilities to receive federal funds.

Here’s what to know