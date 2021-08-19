In Washington state – in a sweeping mandate that is one of the strictest for U.S. educators – all public, private and charter school employees will need to be vaccinated before Oct. 18 as a condition of employment, Gov. Jay Inslee (D) announced Wednesday. Biden announced that nursing homes must require their workers be vaccinated against covid-19 as a condition for those facilities to receive federal funds.
As delta variant spurs anxiety, D.C. mayor isn’t backing down from requiring students in classrooms
With less than two weeks until the start of the academic year, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has remained steadfast that nearly all public school children in the nation’s capital would be required to attend in-person school full time for the upcoming academic year and said she is not eyeing any specific coronavirus case number that could bring in-person learning to a halt.
In May, Bowser pledged that all D.C. children would be required to return to school buildings, unless they had a doctor-approved medical exemption. That was when cases were still declining in the region, and well before the delta variant hit the area with force.
But at a back-to-school news conference Wednesday, the mayor said that the latest virus numbers haven’t shaken her confidence in the safety of in-person learning and that she has no plans to expand eligibility for virtual learning in the fall.
Texas school district adds masks to dress code, finding possible loophole in Abbott’s ban
A North Texas school district has made masks a part of its dress code for the academic year, hoping to exploit a possible loophole in Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) statewide ban on mandates regarding face coverings.
The Paris Independent School District announced Tuesday that the district of about 4,000 students would include the masks in the dress code after its board of trustees expressed “concerned about the health and safety of its students and employees.” The district, located about 110 miles northeast of Dallas, noted that Abbott’s executive order last month did not suspend a chapter in the Texas Education Code that gives school districts power to oversee health and safety measures, thus allowing Paris ISD officials to elect to “amend its dress code consistent with its statutory authority.”
“The Board believes the dress code can be used to mitigate communicable health issues,” the district said in a statement. “The Texas Governor does not have the authority to usurp the Board of Trustees’ exclusive power and duty to govern and oversee the management of the public schools of the district.”