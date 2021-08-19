Those who knew Allen best recognized how formal he was at all times — the kind of guy who would wear a suit when everyone else was in T-shirts. But he loved a good joke. He’d email his seven children saying he was going to give them each $100,000, only for them to realize much later in the note that this would come “when my Powerball ticket wins.” Allen built PowerPoint presentations for all occasions — Nicole’s wedding had one filled with embarrassing photos, and another during Christmas showed images of the father sipping on cocktails.