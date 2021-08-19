Richards’s coronation as “Jeopardy!” host, along with actor Mayim Bialik for prime-time specials, followed a lengthy tryout period that saw guest hosts including NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton and former “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings vie for the coveted role. Because he was the executive producer of the show, Richards’s appointment raised questions about the role he played in the selection process, such as his ability to influence which appearances by each guest host were sent to focus groups that weighed in on the decision, the New York Times reported.