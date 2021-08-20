The original six girls on the team became known as the “Afghan Dreamers” when they captured the world’s attention in 2017, arriving in Washington for an international robotics competition after facing long odds to gain entry to the United States. They endured a 500-mile journey from their homes in Harat to an embassy in Kabul where they were twice denied visas and later had their robot kit confiscated by the Afghan government in the months before the competition.