Here’s what to know:
Australia extends lockdown, imposes new rules as delta spreads
SYDNEY — Australia’s burgeoning delta outbreak led officials on Friday to extend Sydney’s lockdown through the end of September and impose new containment measures, including a limited curfew and mandatory outdoor mask-wearing except when exercising.
Eight weeks into a lockdown, Sydney is seeing little sign of the contagion easing. The city on Friday reported 644 cases, not far off the record set earlier this week, along with four deaths. Officials have said many new infections are caused by household gatherings as some people disregard lockdown rules.
At the same time, vaccination rates in Australia have accelerated in recent weeks, fueling debate over when cities can begin to reopen. Nationally, more than 50 percent of those eligible have received one dose, and about 28 percent have had two; the figures are higher in New South Wales, the current epicenter.
“We can’t pretend that we will have zero cases around Australia with delta,” state leader Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. “It is through higher vaccination rates that we can look forward to living live more freely.”
Of particular concern in the outbreak are Sydney’s western suburbs, diverse areas that are home to many essential workers, including migrant communities.
From Monday, people in parts of western Sydney will be under curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. and will be asked to limit daily outdoor exercise to one hour.
Berejiklian said the measures were based on police feedback that a “small number of people” were ignoring the rules. But she stressed that further restrictions were unlikely, partly out of concern for people’s mental health.
The mask mandate applies across New South Wales starting Monday.
Elsewhere, Victoria state reported 55 new cases, as state leader Daniel Andrews warned that new restrictions are likely. Melbourne, the state capital, is in its sixth lockdown of the pandemic.
U.S. reviewing whether Moderna vaccine linked to higher risk of uncommon side effect than previously thought
Federal health officials are investigating emerging reports that the Moderna coronavirus vaccine may be associated with a higher risk of a heart condition called myocarditis in younger adults than previously believed, according to two people familiar with the review who emphasized the side effect still probably remains uncommon.
The investigation, which involves the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is focusing on Canadian data that suggests the Moderna vaccine may carry a higher risk for young people than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, especially for males below the age of 30 or so. The authorities also are scrutinizing data from the United States to try to determine whether there is evidence of an increased risk from Moderna in the U.S. population.