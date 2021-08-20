Please Note

Federal health officials are investigating emerging reports that the Moderna coronavirus vaccine may be associated with a higher risk of a heart condition in younger adults than previously believed, according to two people familiar with the review, who emphasized the side effect still probably remains uncommon.

The investigation is focusing on Canadian data that suggests the Moderna vaccine may carry a higher risk for young people than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, especially for males below the age of 30 or so.

The investigation, which involves the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will also look at data from the United States to try to determine whether there is evidence of an increased risk from Moderna in the U.S. population.

