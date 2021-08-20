Public health experts have argued that the FDA’s move to grant full approval will be a pivotal moment in the fight against the pandemic, predicting that it would ease the ability of employers to mandate that millions of holdout Americans get vaccinated.
Here’s what to know:
Federal appeals court declines to remove national eviction moratorium, setting up potential faceoff at Supreme Court
A federal appeals court on Friday declined to remove the national eviction moratorium, setting up a potential faceoff at the Supreme Court between landlords and the Biden administration.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia rejected the request on behalf of a group of Alabama property owners to remove a stay on an earlier decision vacating the eviction moratorium established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Last Friday, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich in D.C. issued a 13-page opinion questioning the legal foundation of the policy, also declined to remove a stay on a May decision invalidating the moratorium while the Biden administration appealed.
AP decries ‘harassing behavior’ from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s press secretary
The Associated Press said a flurry of threats and abusive comments directed at one of its journalist prompted the news agency to denounce “harassing behavior” from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw.
Incoming Associated Press president Daisy Veerasingham, in a letter to the governor on Friday, protested Pushaw’s activity on Twitter, saying the press secretary “issued a call to action” against the agency on the social media platform and threatened an unnamed reporter.
“While we can disagree about stories, it is unacceptable and dangerous for a public official to encourage the systemic bullying of journalists,” Veerasingham wrote to DeSantis in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post. “It is the type of behavior that the United States government routinely criticizes in other nations.”
Pushaw, who did not respond to requests for comment from The Post, had retweeted an Associated Press story about a DeSantis donor, adding the words “Drag Them.”
The controversy sparked from an article published on Wednesday by Brendan Farrington, a Florida-based AP reporter, who reported that one of DeSantis’s top donors — Citadel chief executive Ken Griffin — invests in Regeneron, a company making a coronavirus drug the governor promotes.
This month DeSantis has encouraged Floridians to seek monoclonal antibody treatment manufactured by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals — an effective therapy involving an infusion of antibodies that mimic the body’s immune response to the virus. But Farrington’s reporting noted the governor has widely opposed mask mandates and vaccine passports.
The story’s headline — “DeSantis top donor invests in COVID drug governor promotes” — provoked Pushaw’s outrage.
“I told @bsfarrington there is no story, here’s why there’s no story, and here are the receipts. He wrote it anyway. His headline was the problem —implying corruption where there’s none, he buried the facts after paragraphs of baseless innuendo. Most ppl only read headlines,” the press secretary tweeted on Aug. 18 before her account was suspended by Twitter, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Veerasingham said that Pushaw’s tweet resulted in an “online mob” that began attacking the journalist, and noted Pushaw deleted some of her tweets afterward.
“This type of harassing behavior can cause great harm,” she said.
On her pro-DeSantis Twitter feed, Pushaw has attacked critics of her boss and news coverage she disputes, becoming a public figure online since she joined the office during the pandemic.
Two school districts have 48 hours to reverse mask mandates or lose funding, Florida Board of Education says
Florida’s Board of Education said on Friday that two school districts would lose some state funding if they did not reverse mask mandates within two days, a move that ignored President Biden’s vow to take action against governors opposing mandatory masking.
After the threats were made public, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement late Friday that he had spoken with the leaders of Broward and Alachua school districts, and that the Biden administration would “assist any district facing repercussions” for imposing mask mandates recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“It is deeply troubling to see state leaders putting politics ahead of the health and safety of our students, and that instead of supporting our educators for doing the right thing, state leaders are trying to punish them,” Cardona said.
Using TikTok and Instagram, college students push the science behind covid vaccines
There have been targeted efforts to promote vaccination for the elderly, for Black people, for the homeless and other populations. And at a growing number of universities across the country, students are trying to reach their vaccine-skeptical classmates where they are — on their phones — and persuade them to get shots.
@covid_campus_coalition
Covid Vaccine ingredients 💉! #coronavirus #covidvaccine #covid19 #college #coronavaccine #fyp #healthycooking #cooking♬ Lofi - Domknowz
A coalition of people at more than 40 universities across the country are sharing information backed by scientific research with classmates in ways they can relate to, hoping to counter misinformation being passed around on social media, bypass the ominous formality of official updates and drive the message home.
Jordan Tralins, a junior at Cornell University with an interest in medicine and public health, launched the Covid Campus Coalition this year after noticing that the posts she was seeing on social media about vaccines were misleading; people were sharing conspiracy theories and things taken out of context.
“Most people my age don’t typically spend a lot of time reading true scientific literature,” she said. “They really look at what’s on their social media, and that influences the way we feel.”
Orlando urges residents to conserve water due to surge in covid hospitalizations
Orlando officials called on residents Friday to stop watering their lawns and washing their cars for the next two weeks so that supplies of liquid oxygen used in water treatment can be preserved for hospitals grappling with a surge of coronavirus patients.
The region has faced shortages of liquid oxygen as people critically ill with covid-19 stream into emergency rooms in need of respiratory therapy. The demand has gotten so high that the city’s water regulator warned that water quality could falter if people don’t cut back.
“If we are unable to reduce water demand, hospital needs continue and the supply remains limited … water quality may be impacted,” Linda Ferrone, chief customer and marketing officer at the Orlando Utilities Commission, said in a statement. “But, we believe that will not happen if everyone does their part to conserve water.”
The city’s announcement highlights the far-reaching consequences of the spike in hospitalizations driven by the fast-moving delta variant, which is sickening tens of thousands of people daily in Florida alone.
FDA poised to grant full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine in the coming days, according to four people with knowledge of the plans.
The vaccine would be the first in the United States to receive full licensure, and the move could result in a new wave of vaccine mandates from private businesses.
Public health experts have argued that the FDA’s full approval would be a pivotal moment in the fight against the pandemic, predicting that it would ease employers’ ability to mandate that millions of holdout Americans get vaccinated.
The Biden administration and local health officials are also hopeful that the approval could help address vaccine hesitancy amid rising coronavirus cases.
FDA regulators have been poring over documents in recent days to finish the approval, which could come as soon as this weekend. The agency had aimed to give full approval by Labor Day.
Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine received emergency-use authorization from the FDA in December. Full approval for Moderna’s vaccine is probably weeks away.
Alabama city hosting Trump rally Saturday declares covid-19 state of emergency
Cullman, Ala., the city where former president Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally Saturday, has declared a state of emergency because of its rising number of covid-19 cases.
The Cullman City Council adopted a resolution Thursday authorizing the use of emergency services “due to the climbing hospitalizations accredited to covid-19 and its variants.” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) declared a covid-19 state of emergency across the state last week, after a surge in coronavirus-related hospitalizations had left 95 percent of Alabama’s ICU beds occupied.
In a letter dated Wednesday, the chief operating officer of Cullman Regional Medical Center requested that the city provide fire/EMT and police services “on-site at the event this weekend” so as not to place an additional burden on hospital staff. The letter also requested a 20-by-40-foot tent, power supply and air conditioning at the rally.
Cullman Regional Medical Center’s latest coronavirus update showed the hospital was treating 53 covid-19-positive patients, with 12 on ventilators. Trump’s rally, hosted by the Alabama Republican Party, is scheduled to take place at York Family Farms in Cullman, which is about 50 miles north of Birmingham. In an email to supporters Friday, the Trump campaign promised an “EPIC Rally in Alabama.”
Luke Satterfield, an attorney for the City of Cullman, said it is typical for cities and counties to follow suit after the governor declares a state of emergency, and that the resolution would allow the city to provide fire and police services at the rally that they may otherwise not be allowed to.
“So, in turn, this is a direct response to the obvious, which is an overload on medical resources in our area and throughout the entire State,” Satterfield said in an email. “We are just trying to be proactive on our end, rather than reactive per se.”
Alabama has been hit hard by the delta variant, and is the state with the sixth-highest number of covid cases per capita. Alabama also has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, with demand so low that state officials recently had to toss out more than 65,000 coronavirus vaccines that had expired.
Missouri state lawmaker’s unvaccinated husband dies after covid diagnosis
A Missouri state lawmaker who is running for Congress has announced that her husband has died, after earlier stating that both of them had contracted the coronavirus.
Republican state Rep. Sara Walsh of Ashland thanked everyone who had prayed for her husband, Steve Walsh, in a tweet Thursday announcing his death.
Neither she nor her husband had been vaccinated against covid-19, the Associated Press reported.
Sara Walsh, who is running for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s 4th Congressional District seat, has previously said that she did not take a coronavirus vaccine as it was yet to be fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and that she had other concerns about risk factors.
About 43 percent of Missouri’s population are fully vaccinated, according to a Washington Post tracker, lagging behind many other states.
Hartzler (R) said in a statement that Steve Walsh, who had served as her press secretary, had “an enormous heart” and had been a “key member” of her team.
The Post answers readers’ questions on coronavirus booster shots
Is there any advantage or disadvantage to getting a booster shot of Moderna when your original doses were Pfizer?
Do you expect that there will be the same difficulty scheduling the booster as there was for the initial shots?
If immunity wanes starting/around six months, why do I legally have to wait EIGHT months to be permitted to get the third shot?
These are a few of the questions posed to Post health beat reporters Joel Achenbach and Carolyn Y. Johnson.
Inspector general staff fretted about Trump’s wrath, emails show
Staff at a federal watchdog last year feared a shake-up after President Donald Trump publicly attacked their report on pandemic readiness and the office’s top official, according to emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request and newly released by the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.
The episode centers on a survey released in April 2020 by the inspector general’s office at the Department of Health and Human Services. According to the survey, which drew on responses from more than 320 hospitals and health systems, hospitals complained that widespread shortages of coronavirus tests, personal protective equipment and staff had hampered the nation’s early response to the surging pandemic.
Asked about the survey’s findings at a coronavirus task force briefing, Trump claimed the inspector general’s findings were “wrong” and suggested that they were politically motivated, albeit with no evidence. His remarks were directed at Christi Grimm, who first joined the inspector general’s office in 1999 and was named its principal deputy in January 2020.
In an email to staff the following morning, with the subject line “Focused on the Work,” Grimm thanked her team and stressed “we should all be very proud” of the report’s impact, without mentioning Trump directly.
“I know that over the coming days the conversation around the report may try to shift attention to its signatory instead of its contents,” Grimm wrote, adding that her “focus will remain on … the important information we received from hospitals.”
In internal emails obtained through the FOIA request, staff praised Grimm’s handling of the situation, but also discussed the “controversy around the report” and speculated about whether Grimm would be replaced.
Three weeks later, Trump nominated attorney Jason Weida to be the full-time inspector general, but the nomination never advanced in the Senate and Grimm has continued to serve as the office’s top official. President Biden in June nominated Grimm for the full-time position.
Vaccine checks begin in San Francisco for indoor dining, gyms
San Francisco’s coronavirus vaccine mandate took effect Friday, requiring people to show proof that they’ve received their shots before entering bars, restaurants, gyms or other venues.
“This new health order is about protecting the health of employees and patrons and keeping our businesses open. Vaccines are our way out of this pandemic,” Mayor London Breed (D) said in a statement. “They’re how we get back to safely living our lives.”
The city is the first in the country to begin enforcing such a mandate, which officials announced just a week ago. The policy applies to anyone over 12 and requires patrons to show that they’re at least two weeks out from their final dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
New York City unveiled nearly identical vaccine requirements earlier this month but won’t begin enforcing them until mid-September as businesses adjust to the new rules.
Other major cities, including Los Angeles and New Orleans, are moving forward with vaccine mandates for indoor dining. They mirror similar policies that have already been implemented in several European countries.
There has been some resistance to vaccine requirements for diners in the United States and abroad. A group of restaurant owners and several small businesses filed a lawsuit to block the New York requirements this week, saying they were issued arbitrarily and infringed on people’s religious freedoms. In France, protests against the country’s mandate for restaurants drew tens of thousands of people into the streets last month.
Many in the industry have expressed support for the mandates, saying they’re preferable to capacity restrictions that weighed heavily on businesses during last year’s shutdowns. A recent survey of 231 San Francisco restaurants by the Golden Gate Restaurant Association found that 63 percent supported indoor vaccination requirements.
Pete Sittnick, a managing partner of the Waterbar and Epic Steak restaurants on the city’s waterfront, said businesses would have to stay nimble during the rollout.
“There’s definitely some anxiety around how it’s all going to work,” he told the Associated Press.
Texas Lt. Gov. falsely claims ‘African Americans who have not been vaccinated’ are driving covid surge
When Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was asked about the surge in coronavirus cases during a Thursday night appearance on Fox News, the Republican said, “African Americans who have not been vaccinated” are “the biggest group in most states” contributing to the spike.
Fox host Laura Ingraham had asked Patrick to respond to criticism from Democrats that covid-19 cases and deaths were on the rise in Texas because of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s policies, which include an executive order preventing local mask mandates.
Patrick acknowledged that “covid is spreading” and that infections are largely among people who have not received the vaccine. “Democrats like to blame Republicans on that,” he said. “Well, the biggest group in most states are African Americans who have not been vaccinated. The last time I checked, over 90 percent of them vote for Democrats in their major cities and major counties.”
However, the latest data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows that the African American population there is not driving the increase in cases. Black residents in Texas accounted for 16.4 percent of the state’s cases and 10.2 percent of deaths as of Aug. 13. While vaccination rates are low among Black Texans, the highest coronavirus case rates are among Whites and Hispanics, who make up 34.9 percent and 35.8 percent of the state’s cases respectively, according to the latest data.
Monoclonal antibody treatments are effective against covid-19, but few Americans are getting them
Monoclonal antibodies are an effective, widely available covid-19 therapy that few people are receiving.
The drugs often prevent severe disease, keeping people out of the hospital if taken within seven to 10 days after symptoms begin. Since last month, they can be given prophylactically to millions of people who have been exposed to the coronavirus and are at high risk of serious consequences.
Monoclonal antibodies are free to patients, and there have been almost no side effects. They are accessible on an outpatient basis, via a single infusion or four injections. Hospitals, urgent care centers and even private doctors are authorized to dispense them.
The White House COVID-19 Response Team reported last week that just more than 600,000 people have received the treatment since Regeneron and Eli Lilly received approval for separate versions in November. (Lilly’s product is no longer authorized because it is not effective against the delta variant.)
In interviews, experts cited a federal government that has not done enough to promote monoclonal antibodies alongside vaccines; logistical issues that can make delivery of the drugs complicated and costly for medical facilities; and the difficulties the pandemic presents for providers of all kinds of medical care.
Many private health plans aren’t waiving cost-sharing for coronavirus treatment, analysis finds
Almost three-quarters of private insurers are no longer waiving out-of-pocket costs for coronavirus treatment as vaccines become available and political pressure for what insurers should cover wanes, according to an analysis from the Peterson-Kaiser Family Foundation Health System Tracker.
The decline in waiving costs for coronavirus treatment could mean very high medical bills for people hospitalized with the illness, especially the unvaccinated, as more waivers continue to expire, analysts noted.
Looking at the two largest health plans in each state and Washington, D.C., analysts found that 72 percent of 102 plans no longer waived out-of-pocket costs for coronavirus treatment.
Nearly half of the plans ended their cost-sharing waivers in April, around the time when most states started offering vaccines to all adults, analysts noted.
Twenty-nine plans still offer cost sharing for coronavirus treatment, but 10 of those waivers will expire by the end of October, experts found.
Analysts found that 12 other plans will let their cost-sharing waivers expire by the end of the year and two other plans had determined end dates for coronavirus treatment waivers in 2022. Five other plans didn’t have a stated end date, according to the brief.
“Earlier in the pandemic, relatively few COVID-19 patients would have been billed for their hospitalization because of the voluntary waivers extended by private insurers and employers,” researchers said. “But as vaccines have become widely available to adults in the U.S. and health care utilization has rebounded more generally, health insurers may no longer face political or public relations pressure to continue waiving costs for COVID-19 treatment.”