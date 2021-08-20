Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine in the coming days, according to four people with knowledge of the plans.

If approved, the vaccine would be the first in the United States to receive full licensure, and it could result in private businesses issuing a new wave of vaccine mandates.

Public health experts have argued that the FDA’s move to grant full approval will be a pivotal moment in the fight against the pandemic, predicting that it would ease the ability of employers to mandate that millions of holdout Americans get vaccinated.

Here’s what to know:

Inspector general staff fretted about Trump’s wrath, emails show

By Dan Diamond3:40 p.m.
Link copied
link

Staff at a federal watchdog last year feared a shake-up after President Donald Trump publicly attacked their report on pandemic readiness and the office’s top official, according to emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request and newly released by the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

The episode centers on a survey released in April 2020 by the inspector general’s office at the Department of Health and Human Services. According to the survey, which drew on responses from more than 320 hospitals and health systems, hospitals complained that widespread shortages of coronavirus tests, personal protective equipment and staff had hampered the nation’s early response to the surging pandemic.

Asked about the survey’s findings at a coronavirus task force briefing, Trump claimed the inspector general’s findings were “wrong” and suggested that they were politically motivated, albeit with no evidence. His remarks were directed at Christi Grimm, who first joined the inspector general’s office in 1999 and was named its principal deputy in January 2020.

In an email to staff the following morning, with the subject line “Focused on the Work,” Grimm thanked her team and stressed “we should all be very proud” of the report’s impact, without mentioning Trump directly.

“I know that over the coming days the conversation around the report may try to shift attention to its signatory instead of its contents,” Grimm wrote, adding that her “focus will remain on … the important information we received from hospitals.”

In internal emails obtained through the FOIA request, staff praised Grimm’s handling of the situation, but also discussed the “controversy around the report” and speculated about whether Grimm would be replaced.

Three weeks later, Trump nominated attorney Jason Weida to be the full-time inspector general, but the nomination never advanced in the Senate and Grimm has continued to serve as the office’s top official. President Biden in June nominated Grimm for the full-time position.

Vaccine checks begin in San Francisco for indoor dining, gyms

By Derek Hawkins3:17 p.m.
Link copied
link

San Francisco’s coronavirus vaccine mandate took effect Friday, requiring people to show proof that they’ve received their shots before entering bars, restaurants, gyms or other venues.

“This new health order is about protecting the health of employees and patrons and keeping our businesses open. Vaccines are our way out of this pandemic,” Mayor London Breed (D) said in a statement. “They’re how we get back to safely living our lives.”

The city is the first in the country to begin enforcing such a mandate, which officials announced just a week ago. The policy applies to anyone over 12 and requires patrons to show that they’re at least two weeks out from their final dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

New York City unveiled nearly identical vaccine requirements earlier this month but won’t begin enforcing them until mid-September as businesses adjust to the new rules.

Other major cities, including Los Angeles and New Orleans, are moving forward with vaccine mandates for indoor dining. They mirror similar policies that have already been implemented in several European countries.

There has been some resistance to vaccine requirements for diners in the United States and abroad. A group of restaurant owners and several small businesses filed a lawsuit to block the New York requirements this week, saying they were issued arbitrarily and infringed on people’s religious freedoms. In France, protests against the country’s mandate for restaurants drew tens of thousands of people into the streets last month.

Many in the industry have expressed support for the mandates, saying they’re preferable to capacity restrictions that weighed heavily on businesses during last year’s shutdowns. A recent survey of 231 San Francisco restaurants by the Golden Gate Restaurant Association found that 63 percent supported indoor vaccination requirements.

Pete Sittnick, a managing partner of the Waterbar and Epic Steak restaurants on the city’s waterfront, said businesses would have to stay nimble during the rollout.

“There’s definitely some anxiety around how it’s all going to work,” he told the Associated Press.

Texas Lt. Gov. falsely claims ‘African Americans who have not been vaccinated’ are driving covid surge

By Julian Mark2:45 p.m.
Link copied
link

When Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was asked about the surge in coronavirus cases during a Thursday night appearance on Fox News, the Republican said, “African Americans who have not been vaccinated” are “the biggest group in most states” contributing to the spike.

Fox host Laura Ingraham had asked Patrick to respond to criticism from Democrats that covid-19 cases and deaths were on the rise in Texas because of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s policies, which include an executive order preventing local mask mandates.

Patrick acknowledged that “covid is spreading” and that infections are largely among people who have not received the vaccine. “Democrats like to blame Republicans on that,” he said. “Well, the biggest group in most states are African Americans who have not been vaccinated. The last time I checked, over 90 percent of them vote for Democrats in their major cities and major counties.”

However, the latest data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows that the African American population there is not driving the increase in cases. Black residents in Texas accounted for 16.4 percent of the state’s cases and 10.2 percent of deaths as of Aug. 13. While vaccination rates are low among Black Texans, the highest coronavirus case rates are among Whites and Hispanics, who make up 34.9 percent and 35.8 percent of the state’s cases respectively, according to the latest data.

Monoclonal antibody treatments are effective against covid-19, but few Americans are getting them

By Lenny Bernstein and Laurie McGinley2:11 p.m.
Link copied
link

Monoclonal antibodies are an effective, widely available covid-19 therapy that few people are receiving.

The drugs often prevent severe disease, keeping people out of the hospital if taken within seven to 10 days after symptoms begin. Since last month, they can be given prophylactically to millions of people who have been exposed to the coronavirus and are at high risk of serious consequences.

Monoclonal antibodies are free to patients, and there have been almost no side effects. They are accessible on an outpatient basis, via a single infusion or four injections. Hospitals, urgent care centers and even private doctors are authorized to dispense them.

The White House COVID-19 Response Team reported last week that just more than 600,000 people have received the treatment since Regeneron and Eli Lilly received approval for separate versions in November. (Lilly’s product is no longer authorized because it is not effective against the delta variant.)

In interviews, experts cited a federal government that has not done enough to promote monoclonal antibodies alongside vaccines; logistical issues that can make delivery of the drugs complicated and costly for medical facilities; and the difficulties the pandemic presents for providers of all kinds of medical care.

Many private health plans aren’t waiving cost-sharing for coronavirus treatment, analysis finds

By Lateshia Beachum1:22 p.m.
Link copied
link

Almost three-quarters of private insurers are no longer waiving out-of-pocket costs for coronavirus treatment as vaccines become available and political pressure for what insurers should cover wanes, according to an analysis from the Peterson-Kaiser Family Foundation Health System Tracker.

The decline in waiving costs for coronavirus treatment could mean very high medical bills for people hospitalized with the illness, especially the unvaccinated, as more waivers continue to expire, analysts noted.

Looking at the two largest health plans in each state and Washington, D.C., analysts found that 72 percent of 102 plans no longer waived out-of-pocket costs for coronavirus treatment.

Nearly half of the plans ended their cost-sharing waivers in April, around the time when most states started offering vaccines to all adults, analysts noted.

Twenty-nine plans still offer cost sharing for coronavirus treatment, but 10 of those waivers will expire by the end of October, experts found.

Analysts found that 12 other plans will let their cost-sharing waivers expire by the end of the year and two other plans had determined end dates for coronavirus treatment waivers in 2022. Five other plans didn’t have a stated end date, according to the brief.

“Earlier in the pandemic, relatively few COVID-19 patients would have been billed for their hospitalization because of the voluntary waivers extended by private insurers and employers,” researchers said. “But as vaccines have become widely available to adults in the U.S. and health care utilization has rebounded more generally, health insurers may no longer face political or public relations pressure to continue waiving costs for COVID-19 treatment.”