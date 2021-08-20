In several other sections of “Showdown: Confronting Bias, Lies and the Special Interests That Divide America,” Elder suggested that women who choose to have children are not “dedicated” to their jobs and are unable to give an “all-hands-on-deck commitment” to work. In another passage, Elder went after former acting Massachusetts governor Jane Swift (R) for taking on the new role after giving birth to twins, claiming that “to tell women they can run a state, have family and children, and be equally attentive to all — is a lie.”