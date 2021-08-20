In her speech, Sampson suggested the mandate for health-care workers was a gambit to test an “experimental” vaccine, despite the existing scientific studies that show the safety and efficacy of the vaccines and ongoing oversight by the Food and Drug Administration. The state lawmaker claimed that Gov. Janet Mills’s vaccine mandate amounted to a violation of the Nuremberg Code. She also compared vaccine mandates to the Tuskegee Syphilis Study that subjected Black men to medical research under false pretenses. Sampson also falsely said that those implementing vaccine mandates could be executed.