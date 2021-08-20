Parents and schools have responded to Abbott’s ban in different ways. At least one North Texas school district, the Paris Independent School District, made masks a part of its dress code for the academic year, hoping to exploit a possible loophole in Abbott’s ban. The district, which appears to be the first in the state to use its authority to set a dress code requiring students and employees to wear masks, noted that Abbott’s executive order did not suspend a chapter in the Texas Education Code that gives school districts power to oversee health and safety measures.