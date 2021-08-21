Ivermectin, which had been used in some countries in Latin America as a covid treatment, took off in popularity at the start of the year; the FDA said at least three people were hospitalized in February after taking the veterinary formulation. In places like Nevada, customers flocked to feed stores in search of the deworming drug to help fight against covid. Makenna LaFond, who works at Sierra Feed and Saddlery in Reno, recalled to The Post earlier this year what she’d have to tell people seeking ivermectin to treat or prevent covid, “No, that’s not for you. That’s for a 1,100-pound horse.”