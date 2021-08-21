Hurley said some parts of the western middle of Tennessee received 8 to 10 inches of rain, some even more, all within an eight-hour span, starting at midnight. Dickson, Hickman, Humphreys and Houston counties fared the worst, suffering catastrophic flooding, she said.
As much as 18 inches of rain fell over the past 48 hours around McEwen, Tenn., and a swath of 6 to 14 inches west of Nashville, most of it in the past 24 hours. Dangerous flooding is underway and a flash flood warning is in effect, according to Craig Ceecee, a meteorologist at Mississippi State University who has been watching the area’s storms and flooding.
“I know that Interstate 40 is closed at mile marker 153, and there are a lot of roads underwater. Some homes and businesses have gone underwater, although I don’t have specific numbers. There are also rescues going on,” Ceecee said.
Saturday afternoon, Ashley Gish, 33, was with husband Ryan Sweeney, 41, in a car and described what she was seeing.
“We are from Nashville and were driving to Memphis,” Gish said. “We were on Interstate 40 and got Waze pop-ups that there were slowdowns ahead, so we got off at the exit for highway 48 and stopped at a truck stop there. The truck stop was closed because they didn’t have any water service, ironically. We got gas and a guy pulled up next to us and said, ‘I hope you’re not trying to go on, because the roads are closed.’ ”
The couple proceeded north and south on State Route 48, finding roads washed out, according to Gish. “The consensus is there’s no way to get west of here today,” she said.
Flash flood emergencies have been declared for portions of Dickson, Hickman, Humphreys and Houston counties, and the NWS reports numerous road closures and calls for water rescues in those counties. Additional rain bands are predicted through the rest of Saturday.
Even as the rain abates, the gauge on the Piney River at Vernon is indicating a level of 31.8 feet, which far exceeds the historic crest of 20.08 feet set on Feb. 7, 2019, according to NWS Nashville.