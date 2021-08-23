Although the World Health Organization has criticized wealthy countries for moving forward with booster shots while much of the world’s poorer populations have yet to receive a first dose, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Sunday defended the Biden administration’s plan to offer third shots first to immunocompromised people and then to the broader population starting in late September. “We don’t have a choice. We have to do both,” he said on ABC’s “This Week," referring to the administration’s plans to both administer booster shots at home and donate doses abroad.
Here’s what to know
Finding reliable masks online can be tricky. Here are tips that can help.
If you live in an area where the delta variant is spreading fast — and that’s a lot of places now — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you should keep wearing masks.
The problem is that while masks are much easier to come by than they were in the earliest days of the pandemic, reliably restocking your supply can still be trickier than it needs to be.
If you’re planning to do your mask shopping online, here are a few best practices you should keep in mind.