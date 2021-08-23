At 2:30 p.m., hundreds had gathered near a water splash pad in Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland, according to police. They were left-wing protesters, some of whom identified as antifa, or anti-fascists. They had gathered to express opposition to a right-wing rally attended by, among others, members of Proud Boys that was scheduled in Portland that same day, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Later in the afternoon, video footage posted online shows at least two individuals firing shots at each other in front of a pizza place nearby.